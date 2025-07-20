Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's second goal with the fans. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

According to a now-deleted tweet from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (h/t GeordieBootBoys), the 31-year-old had the chance to leave on loan but turned down a move to Liga MX side Pumas.

Newcastle have reportedly been monitoring James Trafford in recent weeks, suggesting Vlachodimos no longer has a future at St. James’ Park. It would be ideal for all parties if he secures a move this summer. However, the Greek international’s refusal to go out on loan complicates matters for the Magpies.

Newcastle paid £20 million for him when they signed the player, and they will look to recoup some of it this summer. It will be interesting to see if they can find a suitable destination for the goalkeeper.

Odysseas Vlachodimos wants European football

At this stage in his career, regular first-team football is crucial for Vlachodimos, and sitting on the bench at Newcastle benefits no one. On the flip side, the club is also keen to offload fringe players like him to free up the wage bill and make room for future signings.

With Champions League football secured for next season, Newcastle are building a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts. Letting go of surplus players is part of that vision. Vlachodimos, who aspires to continue competing in European football, reportedly rejected Pumas due to their non-European status.

La Liga move on the horizon?

The deleted tweet from Romano also hinted at interest from La Liga outfit Villarreal, who are said to be monitoring the situation closely. Whether any European side will step forward with a concrete offer remains to be seen. For now, both the player and club are in limbo, and the coming weeks could determine the future of Vlachodimos at Newcastle.