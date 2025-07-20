Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle United could look to make a move for the Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are keeping tabs on the Argentine International, and they could look to make a move for him if Alexander Isak leaves the club this summer. The player has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Alvarez as well.

Our view: Newcastle interest in Alvarez is a boost for Liverpool

The Premier League champions are prepared to pay a club record fee in order to sign him, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The fact that Newcastle are looking at Alvarez will certainly come as a boost for Liverpool. It is evident that they are worried about losing the Swedish international.

The report claims that Newcastle could offer €130 million in order to sign the World Cup winner. He has been outstanding for Atletico Madrid since joining the club, and he has previously shown his quality in the Premier League with Manchester City.

Julian Alvarez is an elite talent

There is no doubt that he is an elite talent who has all the tools to develop into a world-class player. He could be an exceptional acquisition for Newcastle if they manage to get the deal done.

Isak is currently the best striker in the Premier League, and they need someone of equal calibre in order to replace him. Alvarez would be the ideal fit. He scored 29 goals last season, and picked up eight assists.

The opportunity to return to the Premier League could be exciting for the South American as well. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Newcastle have an ambitious project and the resources to sign top players. They have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they will be an attractive destination for quality players like Alvarez.