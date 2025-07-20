Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur looks on from the stands (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with a move for the Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

The north London outfit are keen on the 21-year-old Premier League midfielder, but he will cost a substantial amount of money this summer. The player has no desire to force an exit from Crystal Palace and therefore, the Eagles are under no pressure to sell him.

Any club hoping to sign him will have to pay over the odds. According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, he will cost at least £100 million this summer. It seems highly unlikely that Tottenham will be that kind of money for the youngster.

Adam Wharton is unaffordable for Tottenham

Brown said on Football Insider: “Palace are trying to scare off suitors by saying it’ll be at least £100million for him. “I think Wharton will be thinking at some point that he might want to move on to a bigger club and play Champions League football and everything else. “But I don’t think he’ll push for a move right now, that’s not something that would happen this summer.”

They need to improve their midfield options, but they will not be able to afford a club record fee for the Englishman. It seems that Wharton will continue at Crystal Palace for now. He will eventually move on to a bigger club, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham retain their interest in him.

The 21-year-old is a promising young talent with a big future, and he could develop into an elite player with the right guidance. Tottenham would do well to secure his signature.

Tottenham need a defensive midfielder

Meanwhile, they will need to replace Yves Bissouma this summer if he decides to move on. It will be interesting to see if they can sign a quality defensive midfielder.

Tottenham must plug the weaknesses in their side if they want to do well in the league and in Europe next season. A quality defensive midfielder will not only help them tighten up at the back, but he would also allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

Meenu, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with Wharton as well.