Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks to sign Bournemouth’s talented defender Illya Zabarnyi.

Spurs see the Ukrainian centre-back as the ideal candidate to replace Cristian Romero if he departs. The 22-year-old continues to attract strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG have made several offers in the region of €60 million, all of which have been rejected by Bournemouth. The Premier League side does not wish to sell for a reduced fee and maintains a valuation of around €70 million.

Multiple Premier League clubs keen on Zabarnyi

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Tottenham stands out as a club “willing to pay the full asking price” for Zabarnyi. Reports suggest they are preparing an offer that could exceed €70 million, including bonuses. However, the player remains focused on PSG and is not actively engaging in talks with other clubs.

Newcastle United are also in the mix, seeking a solid defensive partner for Sven Botman ahead of their Champions League campaign. Chelsea have added Zabarnyi to their long-term centre-back shortlist, and Liverpool are reportedly considering him as a possible replacement for Ibrahima Konaté, though no concrete steps have been taken.

While Zabarnyi’s transfer request is under internal review at Bournemouth, the PSG camp is confident that the deal can be completed during the summer.

Illya Zabarnyi would be a superb addition

The defender has shown his quality in the Premier League, and he is certainly good enough to play for the biggest clubs. The opportunity to join PSG will be quite exciting for him, but the European Union champions will have to come back with a better offer.

On the other hand, Chelsea and Liverpool could be attractive destinations for the players as well. They will be able to offer him UEFA Champions League football and the platform to push for trophies regularly.

It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually. There is no doubt that the Cherries will want to sell to the highest bidder.