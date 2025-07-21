Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Villa Park on May 16, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in the Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho during the summer transfer window, and they could face competition from Chelsea and Tottenham.

The 21-year-old South American attacker has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, and he wants to continue in English football. The player has reportedly done his homework on Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, and he is excited about the possibility of working with him. It remains to be seen whether the West Midlands club can get the deal across the line.

Graeme Bailey revealed on TBR: “Alejandro Garnacho wants to stay in England, and there are only so many options. Chelsea, we know, like him, whilst Tottenham have maintained contact. “But Aston Villa have emerged as an option, I am told the player has done his homework on the possibility of working with Unai Emery, and he has heard good things. “Emery knows how to get a tune out of these young talents – we have seen it with the likes of Morgan Rogers, indeed, could Garnacho replace the England man? It is not impossible. “Villa want to make some impact on the market this summer, and Garnacho could be just that for them.”

Aston Villa could use Alejandro Garnacho

They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the Argentine could prove to be a useful acquisition. He scored 11 goals last season and picked up 10 assists. He is versatile enough to operate on either flank and will help create opportunities for his teammates and open up deep defences for Aston Villa.

They have been overly reliant on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the attack. Aston Villa need more depth in the final third if they want to do well next season. They will be hoping to push for Champions League qualification, and they need quality players.

The South American is a tremendously gifted player with huge potential, and he could develop into a future star for them with the right guidance. Emery is a quality manager who has done well to bring out the best and young players, and he could unlock the true potential of the Manchester United attacker.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can secure an agreement with his club.

Chelsea and Spurs remain keen on Garnacho

Chelsea and Tottenham are lacking in depth in the wide areas as well. The 21-year-old will add unpredictability, pace and technical ability to the side. He would be a long-term prospect, and it remains to be seen whether the London clubs decide to come forward with an offer for him.

Tottenham have already maintained contact with him, and Chelsea are admirers of the player as well. Meanwhile, there have been reports that Manchester United are willing to be reasonable with their demands for Garnacho.