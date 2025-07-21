Alexander Isak celebrates a goal for Newcastle (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

Premier League champions Liverpool have been keeping tabs on his situation, and they are prepared to break the transfer record for him. However, Newcastle have been adamant that they do not want to sell the player.

The player’s agent has now fuelled further speculation surrounding his future by revealing to the Saudi Arabian media that they are studying and analysing all options on the table. He also added that Isak might be close to finalising the next chapter of his career.

Alexander Isak closing in on exit?

Speaking to Saudi Arabian newspaper Arriyadiyah, Gonzalo Gaitan said (h/t Daily Star): “We are indeed studying and analysing all options, and we may be close to finalising the next step for the player. “Without revealing any details regarding whether Isak will transfer or stay with Newcastle.”

These comments from his agents suggest that the player is considering a move away from Newcastle.

Isak should stay in Europe

It will be interesting to see if he’s willing to move to Saudi Arabia. There is no doubt that he is the best striker in the Premier League right now, and moving to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career would be underwhelming. He should stay in Europe and play for the biggest clubs in the world.

The Swedish International helped Newcastle win the English League Cup last season, and he helped them secure Champions League qualification as well.

He should look to join a club where he will be able to fight for major trophies consistently. He will have plenty of opportunities to move to Saudi Arabia or the MLS in future.

It will be interesting to see if the comments from his representatives motivate clubs like Liverpool to come forward with an offer for him.