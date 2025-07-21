Unai Emery looks on (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have been urged to make a move for the Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss during the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa could use more depth in the middle of the park, and the 21-year-old Moroccan could prove to be a quality addition for them. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the versatile midfielder.

Bilal El Khannouss could be a useful option

The Moroccan can operate in the number ten role, on the flanks as well as in central midfield. He will add technical ability and creativity to the side.

Former Aston Villa scout Bryan King feels El Khannouss would be a useful squad player for the club. It remains to be seen whether Villa decide to make a move for him. Sunderland are keen on El Khannouss. He was linked with Arsenal in recent months.

“I think Aston Villa should be having a look at a player like El Khannouss,” Bryan King said on Aston Villa News. “He’s right on their doorstep, and he’d certainly be a decent squad player. However, he’s not a player that excites me. “He played well for Leicester last season, but they got relegated. He might have done well, but he’s not a player that excites me at all.”

Aston Villa move could be ideal for the player

The 21-year-old is a talented player with a bright future, and he could develop into an important player for Aston Villa with the right guidance. Unai Emery has done well to groom young players over the years, and he could play a key role in the development of the Moroccan International.

He could be available for a reasonable amount of money following Leicester City’s relegation, and Aston Villa will do well to secure his signature. They need more depth on the side if they want to do well in multiple competitions. They are looking to build a squad capable of securing European football regularly, and having more options at their disposal would be ideal.