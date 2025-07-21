(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Callum Wilson is currently a free agent after leaving Newcastle United, and he has been linked with a move to Leeds United.

According to a report from The Sun, the experienced striker, hoping that Leeds come forward with an offer for him. He is aware of his injury problems, and he’s hoping that the newly promoted side will offer him a pay-as-you-play deal.

Leicester City are keen on Wilson as well.

Leeds could use Callum Wilson

Leeds could certainly use more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and Wilson would be a solid acquisition. He has shown his ability in the Premier League when he is fit, and he could be an asset for Leeds.

The newly promoted side needs to add more experience to their side if they want to do well in the top flight. Wilson is a reliable performer in the top flight. He has scored 88 goals in the Premier League, and he could prove to be a valuable acquisition for Leeds.

Wilson would be a bargain addition

Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke from the newly promoted side. It would help them improve their attacking unit and invest in the other areas of their squad as well.

With the player keen on joining the club, it will be interesting to see if Leeds come forward with an offer for him. Signing him on a pay-as-you-play deal would be a no-risk move from the club.

Wilson will look to compete at a high level, and joining Leeds would be ideal for him as well. He will hope to prove himself as a reliable striker in the Premier League with the Whites. He will also hope to get over his injury problems and play more often next season.