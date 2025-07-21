Joao Pedro of Chelsea FC celebrates the final whistle during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Xavi Simons has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga club RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea are leading candidates to sign the 22-year-old Netherlands international, and they will face competition from Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal.

Arsenal and Tottenham are keen on Simons as well.

Asking price for Simons revealed

The report claims that the 22-year-old is very close to leaving the German club, and a move to the Premier League could be beyond the horizon. However, Chelsea will have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done. The player is valued at £95 million.

Even though Simons is a spectacular young talent with a bright future, the asking price seems quite expensive. Chelsea will probably hope to sign him for a more reasonable amount of money.

It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player.

Chelsea need Xavi Simons

They could use more creativity and goals in the final third. The 22-year-old is capable of operating centrally as well as on the flanks. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. Simons scored 11 goals last season and picked up eight assists.

He has been described as a “complete player” by Dani Olmo in the past. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance, and the move to the Premier League could unlock his true potential. Regular football at a high level could accelerate his development.

Noni Madueke has been sold, and Raheem Sterling will be on his way out of the club as well. Mykhailo Mudryk faces a lengthy ban for doping. Chelsea need more quality in the final third if they want to fight for major trophies next season. The Netherlands International could be the ideal long-term investment for them.