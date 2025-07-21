Morgan Rogers in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers this summer.

According to a report from TBR football, they are plotting a player plus cash deal to sign the 22-year-old English midfielder. The report claims that Chelsea have made Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile available this summer, and they could be used in a deal for Rogers.

Can Chelsea convince Aston Villa?

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa are willing to accept any of those players in a deal for the 22-year-old. Rogers has been exceptional for Aston Villa, and he scored 14 goals last season. The midfielder managed to pick up 15 assists as well. He is an elite prospect, and he has a bright future. He could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can get the deal done. They need more creativity and cutting edge in the final third, and the English midfielder could prove to be an exceptional long-term investment.

Morgan Rogers is an elite talent

He has all the tools to develop into a future star, and Chelsea could nurture him into a key player. They have done well to groom talented young players over the years, and the midfielder is likely to be tempted if Chelsea come calling. In addition to that, they are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they have recently won a couple of trophies. Rogers will certainly be attracted to the idea of playing for them.

Convincing Aston Villa will not be easy. He is one of their best players, and they will not want to lose him. Chelsea might have to pay a substantial amount of money in order to get the deal done. They will hope to use some of their fringe players as a part of the deal to bring down the asking price, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.