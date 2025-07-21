Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing the former Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos during the summer transfer window.

According to Turkish publication Takvim, Leeds have already submitted an offer to sign the player on loan for the upcoming campaign. They will face competition from Sunderland and Burnley as well.

Carlos set for England return?

All three promoted clubs are looking to tighten up at the back, and they are interested in the Brazilian. The player joined Aston Villa for a fee of around £26 million in 2022, but he has struggled with injury problems and has not been a regular starter for the club. He ended up joining Turkish outfit Fenerbahce in January.

Carlos was linked with Newcastle United back then as well.

It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to send him out on loan after just a few months of signing him. There is no doubt that Carlos is a reliable defender when he is fit and at his best. He could be a very useful acquisition for Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley.

Diego Carlos would be a useful addition

They will need to improve their squad to do well in the English top flight. They have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they will want to establish themselves as regulars in the Premier League.

They will not want to come back down to the Championship next summer. They need quality players in order to survive, and Carlos would be a useful acquisition. He knows the league well, and the opportunity to return to the Premier League could be exciting for him.

His time at Aston Villa did not go according to plan, and the Brazilian defender might feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.