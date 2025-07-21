Malick Fofana of Olympique Lyonnais controls the ball. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Olympique Lyonnais are ready to evaluate incoming offers for young talent Malick Fofana, with multiple Premier League clubs keen on the player.

The club’s financial troubles increase the likelihood of the player leaving during the summer transfer window.

Multiple Premier League clubs keen on Fofana

Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are considering adding Fofana to their squad, but no official offer has been made yet. Newcastle are also closely monitoring the player’s situation. It is believed that Chelsea and Newcastle could be a logical option for the player, providing a well-structured environment for his development.

Other Premier League clubs, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, are considering signing Fofana during the summer transfer window as well.

Lyon are demanding a transfer fee of around €50-60 million for Fofana. KAA Gent holds a 20% share of the profit from his sale.

Italian champions Napoli are closely following the player’s progress and could make an offer in the region of €30 million. Juventus are also monitoring his transfer situation as Lyon assesses its financial options.

Liverpool hold talks to sign Malick Fofana

Sources close to the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool are evaluating Fofana as an alternative signing. The club has held “discussions” with his representatives but has yet to submit a formal offer.

Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from Liverpool, and they will need to replace him. They need more quality and depth on the flanks, and the Belgian could prove to be the ideal long-term acquisition. He has shown his ability in the French league, and he has the technical attributes and physicality to do well in the Premier League as well. He will add goals, pace, and unpredictability to the Liverpool attack. Fofana scored 11 goals and picked up six assists last season.

Arsenal and Chelsea need more options on the flanks as well. Both teams struggled to create opportunities last season, and they need more cutting edge in the final third. Fofana is an elite prospect with a high ceiling. He could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance.