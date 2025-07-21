Liverpool target Adam Wharton in action for Crystal Palace (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in securing his services, but the player has decided that he will stay at Crystal Palace this summer as per reports (h/t Daily Mail).

It seems that he is looking to continue his development with regular football at Selhurst Park for now.

Wharton is an elite prospect

Wharton is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a top-class player in future. Liverpool and Spurs would do well to secure his signature in the long run. Both clubs need a quality defensive midfielder who will control the game from the deep and help out defensively. The English midfielder certainly fits the profile.

Will Liverpool and Tottenham wait for Adam Wharton?

Liverpool and Spurs now have to wait until next year to sign them. On the other hand, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on his progress as well. The Crystal Palace midfielder is likely to cost a substantial amount of money. He is expected to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance, and he could end up justifying the investment in the long run. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He will look to join a team capable of winning major trophies.

Liverpool and Tottenham managed to win trophies last season, and they will look to build on it and do better next season. A player like Wharton would have improved them immensely. It will be interesting to see if they decide to move onto the target for now.

Meanwhile, the development will come as a huge boost for Crystal Palace, who are hoping to hold onto their best players. Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi have been linked with moves away from the club as well.