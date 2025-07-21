Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on prior to the pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are crazy about signing the 26-year-old French international, and they are preparing an offer to sign him. PSG want to sell him for a fee of around £39 million.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to pay up. Aston Villa are keen on Kolo Muani as well.

Kolo Muani needs to leave PSG

The 26-year-old was on loan at Juventus last season, and he will look to sort out his permanent future this summer. He does not have a future at PSG, and they are looking to get rid of him. The move to the Premier League could be exciting for him.

Manchester United will face competition from Newcastle United, who are keeping tabs on the International as well.

Both teams require a quality striker this summer, and the 26-year-old could be a useful acquisition. Apart from his ability to score goals, he will help out creatively. Furthermore, he is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three. Kolo Muani scored 12 goals last season.

Man United could use Randal Kolo Muani

Manchester United need alternatives to Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. Kolo Muani could be a quality alternative. He has not been at his best over the last 12 months, but he is a quality player, and a fresh start might be able to get the best out of him.

Similarly, Newcastle could use another striker as well. They have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak. The Swedish International has been linked with an exit from the club this summer, and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies decide to sign the Frenchman as his replacement.