Leicester fans at the King Power Stadium (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly held talks to sign Wilfred Ndidi this summer.

Leicester City have been relegated to the Championship, and the player will be able to leave them for a fee of just £9 million because of a relegation clause in his contract. As per reports, Manchester United have opened talks over personal terms with the Nigerian International, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Man United need Wilfred Ndidi

They could use a quality defensive midfielder, and the 28-year-old would be the ideal acquisition. He has extensive experience of Premier League football, and he will help Manchester United at both ends of the pitch. He will help them tighten up defensively by protecting the back four, and he will also allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

Manchester United signed Manuel Ugarte for that role, but the South American is still getting the hang of English football. Manchester United need to invest in another defensive midfielder, and signing the experienced Leicester City star would be ideal. Signing a player of his quality for £9 million would represent a massive bargain. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Ndidi could fancy Man United move

The opportunity to move to Manchester United will be exciting for the Nigerian international as well. It would be a major step up for him. He will not want to compete in the Championship next season, and moving back to the Premier League would be ideal.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down for any player. He will hope to help them fight for trophies next season.

Manchester United have the resources to get the deal across the line, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official proposal soon.