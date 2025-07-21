Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's third goal. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

AC Milan have asked about signing Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund for next season.

The Italian outfit are looking to build a new strike duo with Højlund and Santiago Gimenez for the upcoming campaign.

Rasmus Hojlund set for Serie A return?

Roma also showed interest in Højlund, following a request from their manager Gian Piero Gasperini. But because of financial constraints, they can only offer a loan deal with a chance to buy later. That move depends on whether Artem Dovbyk leaves this summer.

Manchester United are open to selling Højlund as they look to make changes up front. Even though the player wants to stay, the club might sell him to fix their wage budget and follow Financial Fair Play rules. They are holding out for a fee of around €45 million and only want a full sale, not loans or swaps.

Inter Milan were interested in the player as well, but after signing Ange-Yoan Bonny and focusing on young talent Francesco Pio Esposito, they have abandoned their plans for Højlund. Champions Napoli have considered him as well, but they are focused on Darwin Núñez as their main target. If that deal doesn’t work out financially, Højlund might be back on their radar.

Man United want Ollie Watkins as a replacement

Sources close to the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Højlund’s agent believes returning to Italy would be good for his career and is “talking to clubs” in Serie A. If Højlund leaves, it could help Manchester United go after Ollie Watkins as their new striker.

Watkins has extensive experience in the Premier League, and he’s a reliable performer in the top flight. He could prove to be a major upgrade on the Denmark International. The 29-year-old is in the prime of his career, and he could make an instant impact at Old Trafford.

The Aston Villa star is more than just a goal scorer, and he could transform Manchester United’s attacking unit. He has been labelled as a “terrific player”.