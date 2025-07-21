Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United have now entered the race to sign the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

According to a report from Portuguese publication A Bola, Manchester United have made a ‘supersonic‘ approach for the 27-year-old Swedish International, and they are now prepared to pay more than Arsenal to get the deal done. They have already submitted a proposal to Sporting CP.

The Gunners are hoping to sign the striker for a fee of around €70-80 million. There have been rumours that Arsenal have an agreement regarding the fee in place with the Portuguese club, but the two parties are yet to determine the payment structure. There have also been rumours of the deal collapsing, and it seems that Manchester United are now looking to hijack the move for the striker.

Viktor Gyokeres wants Arsenal move

The report further claims that the striker is adamant about a move to Arsenal, and he has already made his desire clear. The development will be a huge boost for Arsenal, who will look to sort out an agreement with his club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Gyokeres was one of the best strikers in the world last season, scoring 54 goals in all competitions. He could be an exceptional acquisition for Manchester United and Arsenal. Both clubs need attacking upgrades, and the Swedish International could prove to be an excellent addition.

Gyokeres would improve both clubs

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been underwhelming for Manchester United, and the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have not been able to score consistently either for Arsenal.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs manages to get the deal for the Sporting CP star across the line. He will hope to join a club capable of winning a major trophy, and Arsenal are certainly better placed to challenge for league titles and the Champions League.