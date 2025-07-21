Graham Potter of West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder James McAtee has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

Multiple clubs are interested in securing his signature, and Manchester City will demand £35 million for him. According to a report from The Telegraph, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United are interested in signing the player from the Premier League. McAtee has been linked with Crystal Palace as well.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt are also keen on the England under-21 captain. It will be interesting to see if the player heads to the Bundesliga this summer. He will have opportunities in the Premier League as well.

James McAtee needs game time

He needs to join a club where he will play regularly. Regular football at a competitive level will be crucial to his development. Leaving Manchester City will be ideal for him. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career, and Manchester City will not be able to provide him with that opportunity. He has shown his ability in the Premier League during his cameos, and he was outstanding for England Under-21s in the European Union championships this summer.

He has the tools to develop into a top-class player in future.

West Ham could use McAtee

West Ham could use more creativity in the final third, and the 22-year-old would be a long-term acquisition for them. He is capable of operating centrally as well as on the flanks. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. He could develop into a key player for West Ham with the right guidance.

Similarly, the move to the German league will be tempting for him as well. He will have seen multiple English players develop in Germany in recent seasons, and it remains to be seen what he decides.