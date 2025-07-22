Sources: Club initiates “indirect contact” with agent of Liverpool star over summer move

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Federico Chiesa of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa is facing an uncertain future at Liverpool, and he has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Despite lifting the Premier League title last season, the Italian forward struggled to break into Arne Slot’s setup, and his omission from the club’s Asia tour squad makes it increasingly clear he is not part of the manager’s long-term plans.

Even scoring twice in friendlies against Preston and Stoke wasn’t enough to alter the trajectory.
With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Chiesa is eager to secure regular minutes to reclaim his spot in the Italian national team—fueling speculation of a summer exit.

The Italian started just one Premier League game last season.

Chiesa is a man in demand

Federico Chiesa in action for Liverpool against West Ham
Federico Chiesa in action for Liverpool against West Ham (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Napoli have been monitoring the situation and might turn to Chiesa should their move for Bologna’s Ndoye collapse, although Noa Lang’s arrival has complicated that scenario.

Roma remain interested too, especially under newly appointed coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who sees Chiesa as a tactical fit. Liverpool’s reported asking price is within Roma’s reach, but they’ll need to clear space first, with players like Pellegrini, El Shaarawy, and Baldanzi potentially heading out.

More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘overnight’ transfer opportunity presented to Man United
Sources: Chelsea put plans in motion to sign 14-goal star Joe Shields is keen on
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Report: Aston Villa urged to make a move for 21-year-old playmaker

AC Milan in contact to sign Federico Chiesa

Sources close to the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Milan have initiated “indirect contact” through Chiesa’s representatives, although the financial dimension could pose challenges. Meanwhile, a swift return to Juventus—just one year after his departure—is quietly gaining traction.

Interest isn’t limited to Italy. Atletico Madrid are keeping close tabs, believing Chiesa’s quality remains intact despite a dip in form. Crucially, Liverpool—having signed him for €12 million—aren’t expected to demand a premium, which has drawn attention across markets.

Atalanta could enter the fray if Lookman departs, and Como’s new coach, Cesc Fàbregas, is also eyeing the move as he looks to make a marquee signing.

The Italian International clearly needs a fresh start, and moving away from Liverpool might be ideal for all parties.

More Stories Federico Chiesa

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *