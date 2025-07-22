Federico Chiesa of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa is facing an uncertain future at Liverpool, and he has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Despite lifting the Premier League title last season, the Italian forward struggled to break into Arne Slot’s setup, and his omission from the club’s Asia tour squad makes it increasingly clear he is not part of the manager’s long-term plans.

Even scoring twice in friendlies against Preston and Stoke wasn’t enough to alter the trajectory.

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Chiesa is eager to secure regular minutes to reclaim his spot in the Italian national team—fueling speculation of a summer exit.

The Italian started just one Premier League game last season.

Chiesa is a man in demand

Napoli have been monitoring the situation and might turn to Chiesa should their move for Bologna’s Ndoye collapse, although Noa Lang’s arrival has complicated that scenario.

Roma remain interested too, especially under newly appointed coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who sees Chiesa as a tactical fit. Liverpool’s reported asking price is within Roma’s reach, but they’ll need to clear space first, with players like Pellegrini, El Shaarawy, and Baldanzi potentially heading out.

AC Milan in contact to sign Federico Chiesa

Sources close to the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Milan have initiated “indirect contact” through Chiesa’s representatives, although the financial dimension could pose challenges. Meanwhile, a swift return to Juventus—just one year after his departure—is quietly gaining traction.

Interest isn’t limited to Italy. Atletico Madrid are keeping close tabs, believing Chiesa’s quality remains intact despite a dip in form. Crucially, Liverpool—having signed him for €12 million—aren’t expected to demand a premium, which has drawn attention across markets.

Atalanta could enter the fray if Lookman departs, and Como’s new coach, Cesc Fàbregas, is also eyeing the move as he looks to make a marquee signing.

The Italian International clearly needs a fresh start, and moving away from Liverpool might be ideal for all parties.