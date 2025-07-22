Jakub Kiwior is a candidate to leave Arsenal (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal have been very active in the transfer market this summer, particularly in regards to signing players. Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke have already joined, and soon, it’s expected that Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres will arrive too.

After that, there will be an increased focus on sales, and one candidate for a summer exit is Jakub Kiwior. The impending arrival of Mosquera would push him down the pecking order at centre-back, which could prompt him to leave.

Jakub Kiwior would welcome Arsenal departure this summer

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Kiwior, who made 30 appearances across all competitions last season, would be keen on a move away from Arsenal this summer, provided that an acceptable offer arrives in the coming weeks.

“He has had that taste of first-team football at Arsenal. After you start playing and showing what you can do, it’s natural to want to do that on a more consistent basis rather than sitting on the bench. That’s something he’ll be considering because he’s not going to get that at Arsenal.

“I don’t doubt he’s happy at the club, he still plays fairly regularly and will be called upon if there are any injuries to players in his position. But if they’re looking to sign another centre-back, he might be asking some questions.

“If one of the interested clubs comes in for him, he’s interested in that move and will accept an offer. The deal will have to be right for Arsenal, that’s the main thing, because they will want him to stay to keep their strength in depth. But from his point of view, I’m sure he’ll be assessing his options should offers arrive.“

Arsenal will not stand in Kiwior’s way, but they are likely to demand a significant fee in order to let him leave. It’s rumoured that €35m would be enough, so it remains to be seen whether anyone reaches that valuation.