It’s been a long few weeks, but Arsenal are finally about to complete the signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

Only the last few weeks, Arsenal have been working on a deal for Gyokeres, who was selected as their leading striker target ahead of Benjamin Sesko. The 27-year-old, who scored 54 goals in 52 appearances at club level last season, has only been interested in a move to north London, despite reported interest from Man United.

Last week, Arsenal reached an agreement in principle with Sporting for a deal worth €73.5m, but despite this, talks have remained ongoing due to a disagreement on the add-on structure. However, these negotiations are now finally set to be finalised.

Arsenal close to full agreement for Viktor Gyokeres deal

As reported by David Ornstein, Arsenal are on the verge of reaching a full agreement with Sporting to sign Gyokeres. A breakthrough has been made in the last 24 hours, and it is believed that only minor details are standing in the way of the Sweden international making his return to English football, where he previously featured for Brighton, Coventry and Swansea.

It has been clear that signing a top-level striker was the top priority for Arsenal this summer, and although they decided against a move for previous leading target Alexander Isak, Gyokeres does appear to be the next best option for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal will not hope that a deal can be wrapped up in the next few days, which will allow Gyokeres to jet out to Singapore to join the first team’s pre-season training camp. If that is the case, he could make his first appearance for his new club in the next couple of weeks, which will give supporters a chance to see him in action.