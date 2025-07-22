Arsenal defender William Saliba is wanted by Real Madrid (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are building a squad that is capable of challenging on all fronts, but they could lose one of their most important players in the next 12 months, with Real Madrid continuing to sniff around William Saliba.

Saliba is widely considered to be one of the best central defenders in world football, although he was not at his absolute best during the 2024-25 campaign. Arsenal will hope that he bounces back next season, with their plan being for him to lead their defence for many years to come.

However, this plan could be thwarted by Real Madrid, who are planning an approach that they have used to great effect in recent years.

Real Madrid hoping to sign William Saliba in 2026

Saliba is out of contract in 2027, and while Arsenal are confident of agreeing terms soon, there is some uncertainty about his future in north London. And Real Madrid are hoping to take advantage, with Diario AS (via Football España) reporting that the La Liga giants are very interested in signing the 24-year-old.

Real Madrid are hoping that Saliba does not sign a new contract with Arsenal, and if he does not do so before next summer, their intention would be to make an approach to sign him on a cut-price deal – as has been the same with Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate in recent weeks.

Even if Konate joins Real Madrid, that would not end their interest in Saliba. The ideal situation of the 15-time Champions League winners would be for both players to be at the club in 2026 or 2027, alongside the recently-signed Dean Huijsen.

There is no doubt that losing Saliba would be a massive blow for Arsenal, who will be desperate to finalise a new contract with the defender as soon as possible. If they do so, Real Madrid’s interest would surely evaporate.