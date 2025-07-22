Enzo Maresca, Head Coach of Chelsea FC, reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window.

According to Ben Jacobs, they have made club-to-club contact in order to sign the Netherlands International. The player is likely to cost around €70 million, and Chelsea will face competition from Arsenal.

Jacobs claims that Chelsea are proceeding with talks to sign the player this week.

Chelsea and Arsenal need Xavi Simons

The 22-year-old has done quite well in the Bundesliga, and he has the qualities to compete in the Premier League as well. He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Chelsea in the attack. They need a dynamic attacker who can slot into multiple roles. Simons will help out creatively and chip in with goals as well.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are keeping tabs on his situation as well. It will be interesting to see if the gunners decide to step up their efforts to sign the player, especially after the contact from Chelsea.

Both clubs need to improve their attacking unit this summer. A versatile attacker like Simons would be the ideal acquisition.

Chelsea and Arsenal could be attractive destinations

The opportunity to move for the Premier League will be quite attractive for the player as well. He is 22, and he is entering the peak of his career. Chelsea and Arsenal could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies. Regular football in England could accelerate his development.

The Netherlands International scored 11 goals last season. He managed to pick up eight assists along the way as well. He could be the complete attacker Chelsea and Arsenal are crying out for.

Both London clubs have the resources to get the deal across the line, and it will be interesting to see where Simons ends up. He would be a tremendous future prospect for both teams.