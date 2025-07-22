Enzo Maresca, Head Coach of Chelsea FC, speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea are very interested in signing the Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers during the summer transfer window, and they have now put the swap formula into action.

Chelsea are pursuing a player swap strategy in order to reduce the £65-70 million asking price set by Aston Villa for Rogers. The Blues view Rogers as a flexible player who can play both as a number ten and on the left wing. They could use more creativity and depth in the final third, and they are fully aware of the technical advantages of adding him to the squad.

Chelsea plotting player-plus-cash deal for Rogers

Director Joe Shields is particularly in favour of the move as he knows the player from Manchester City’s academy. Sources close to the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Chelsea are planning to use Benoît Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo in a swap to reduce the financial burden.

Apart from Chelsea, Rogers also has interest from clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Morgan Rogers is an elite talent

The 22-year-old was outstanding in the Premier League last season, and it is no surprise that top clubs are keen on securing his signature. He would be an elite acquisition for most teams. The attacking midfielder scored 14 goals last season and picked up 15 assists. He has the attributes to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance.

Joining a club like Chelsea would be an exceptional opportunity for him. He would get to compete for trophies regularly and test himself in the UEFA Champions League. Competing at a higher level will help him improve and accelerate his development.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are attractive destinations as well, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to come forward with an offer to test Aston Villa’s resolve.