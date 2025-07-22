Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, gestures during a Sky Bet Championship match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has confirmed that James Debayo has left the club, and he is looking to secure a move for himself this summer.

The England youth International barely had any opportunities with Leeds United last season. It is no surprise that they have decided to part ways with him. The defender’s contract has expired, and Leeds have chosen not to offer him a renewal.

Initially, there was no official communication from the club regarding the defender’s future, and he was absent from the pre-season preparations as well. However, Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has now revealed in an interview via BBC that the club have done well to replace the likes of Max Wober and James Debayo.

Farke said: “Yes, we’re on a good path. That’s definitely for sure. Really good signings. Really good incomings. We have proven players, in a really good age, with top character. I think, character-wise, with everyone who will speak here, they will 100% confirm this, that they fit into the group. “We have, for example, replaced two centre-backs – Max Wober and James Debayo – with Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw. Proven players in top leagues and still in a really good age.”

Leads have signed Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw in recent weeks. They are looking to build a team capable of doing well in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if they can establish themselves as top-flight regulars.

There is no doubt that they are one of the biggest clubs in English football, and they will want to survive in the Premier League next season. They will not want to come back down to the championship. They need quality players in order to do well in the top flight, and they have been quite active in the transfer market so far.

Meanwhile, Debayo will look to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football as well. He should look to join a club where he will get ample opportunities.