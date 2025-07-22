Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, controls the ball during a training session. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with the 27-year-old striker, but they have not been able to get the deal across the line yet. Agents close to the Portuguese club have now offered Manchester United the opportunity to come in with an offer and hijack the move.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United take up the opportunity.

The player and his agent are clear that they want to move to Arsenal this summer. It will be interesting to see if the Gunners can get the deal across the line.

Man United handed Gyokeres opportunity

Fabrizio Romano has revealed on YouTube: “What I wanted to tell you is that in the last 24 hours, so let me say especially in the recent hours, overnight, the night between Monday and Tuesday, agents close to Sporting offered again to Manchester United the opportunity to enter into the deal and try to hijack the move. “So basically what they did in this kind of case is to tell Man United something like: if you want, Arsenal are offering this but they’ve not closed the deal yet. So if you want, you can still enter and reach an agreement with Sporting.” “It’s also very important to say that at the same moment, the message from Viktor Gyökeres and his agent to Arsenal has been very clear. ‘I only want to go to Arsenal.'”

Viktor Gyokeres would improve both clubs

The 27-year-old has been outstanding for Sporting CP, and he scored 54 goals last season. He is a world-class player who could transform Arsenal and Manchester United. Whoever ends up signing him will have a star on their hands.

The Swedish International Striker is determined to join Arsenal, and that will be a huge boost for the Northland outfit. They need a reliable striker, leading the line for them, and he could transform them in the attack. Arsenal have come close to winning the league title in recent seasons, and a world-class player like Gyokeres could finally help them get over the line.

On the other hand, Manchester United are in desperate need of an upgrade on Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund. It will be interesting to see who they end up with.