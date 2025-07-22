Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi during the summer window.

According to a report from The Telegraph, the 24-year-old is expected to leave the London club this summer and Liverpool are favourites to sign Guehi.

However, they will face competition from Premier League rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. Tottenham wanted to sign the player during the January transfer window as well, and they failed with an offer for him. They remain keen on signing him, and they could return with an offer this summer.

Marc Guehi would improve both teams

Both teams need more depth in the defensive unit, and the 24-year-old would be the ideal acquisition. Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate have struggled with injury problems, and they need more depth on the side. Jarell Quansah was sold earlier this summer.

In addition to that, Konate is in the final year of his contract, and he has been linked with an exit.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, Cristian Romero continues to be linked with a summer departure, and they will need to fill the void left by him.

Guehi is available on a bargain

The England international could be the ideal acquisition for both teams, and he could help them improve. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. Both clubs of the finances to get the deal across the line. He is likely to be available for a reasonable amount of money because of his contract situation. Guehi will be a free agent. Next summer and Crystal Palace are under pressure to sell him.

The 24-year-old will look to join a top team capable of winning trophies, and the opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be hard to turn down for him. Liverpool have been fighting for major trophies consistently, and they will be an attractive destination for the defender.