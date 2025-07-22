Breaking news as Liverpool work on signing Rodrygo (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo during the summer transfer window.

According to French publication Foot Mercato, they have opened talks with the player regarding a potential move. It will be interesting to see if they follow up the discussions with his representatives by submitting an official offer to Real Madrid. So far, club-to-club talks have not taken place, but the player is thought to be open to a move.

Rodrygo needs to move on

The 24-year-old is no longer a key player for Real Madrid and needs to move on to play regularly. His contract with the Spanish club runs until 2028, and Real Madrid are under no pressure to sell. They could easily demand a premium fee for the Brazilian international.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get a deal across the line. They could lose Darwin Núñez and Luis Díaz before the summer transfer window closes, and will need to add more depth to their attacking unit. The Brazilian would be an ideal acquisition. He can operate as a centre forward as well as a winger, and would add goals and creativity to the side. His ability to slot into multiple attacking roles would be a bonus.

More Stories / Latest News Daniel Farke has more or less confirmed that 20-year-old’s time is up at Leeds Report: Replacing 31-year-old is now a top priority for Wolves in the transfer market How Arsenal player has just reacted to Romano transfer update will get fans excited

Liverpool would do well to sign the Brazilian

Liverpool have recently secured a breakthrough in the deal to sign Hugo Ekitike, and it seems that they are already moving on to their next target now.

The 24-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and is expected to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance. Liverpool would benefit from securing a player of his quality. Apart from his ability as a footballer, his winning experience could prove invaluable. He has won several major trophies with Real Madrid, and Liverpool need players with his pedigree in the squad.

With the World Cup coming up next year, Rodrygo will not want to sit on the bench at Real Madrid. It makes sense for him to move on in search of regular playing time.