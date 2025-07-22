Antony is expected to leave Man United (Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

Man United are looking to sell a number of players who are no longer counted on by Ruben Amorim, and among them is Antony. Despite an impressive loan spell at Real Betis during the second half of last season, the 25-year-old winger has no future at Old Trafford.

Antony is one of the leading candidates to leave Man United this summer, but so far, it has been a frustrating process. No agreement is in sight with any club, although that is expected to change in the coming weeks – especially with a familiar face interested in a reunion with the Brazil international.

Antony tipped to be reunited with Erik ten Hag in Germany

Mick Brown has told Football Insider that there are chances for Antony to reunite with former Man United manager Erik ten Hag, who became Bayer Leverkusen’s new head coach earlier in the summer.

“There’s no way Antony will stay at Man United. He’s in a similar situation to Rashford, Sancho and Garnacho because they want to sell him permanently but there isn’t exactly an abundance of interest. His agent has been told to go and find him a destination, so we’ll see what that brings up.

“The one I find interesting is Bayer Leverkusen, because we know Ten Hag likes him. If he was willing to spend £80m to bring him to Man United, he obviously sees something in him and maybe he’ll want to bring him to Germany.

“It’s a difficult one, because what sort of money are they going to get for him? It won’t be anywhere near as much as they paid, but they’re obviously willing to take that hit. I think they’ll want it done before the season starts, so let’s see what happens.”

Antony is reported to have been in talks with Antony over a deal to bring him back to the La Liga side, but they are struggling to meet Man United’s demands. On the other hand, Leverkusen have the money to spend after selling Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool earlier in the summer.