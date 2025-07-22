Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, shouts instructions to his players. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

The Denmark International has been heavily linked with a move away from the Portuguese club, and Juventus were keen on securing his signature for a reasonable amount of money. However, a report from A Bola claims that Sporting CP will only sell the player for a fee close to his release clause of €80 million (£70m).

Man United and Man City want Morten Hjulmand

The report further claims that Manchester United are interested in the player, and they will have to face competition from rivals Manchester City. It is no secret that Manchester United need more control and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and the 26-year-old could be the ideal acquisition.

He has shown his quality in Portugal, and he has physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. Apart from his qualities as a footballer, his leadership skills could prove to be an invaluable addition to the Manchester United dressing room as well.

Ruben Amorim knows all about the player, having worked with him at the Portuguese club in the past, and the midfielder could settle in quickly at Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to pay around £70 million for the player. Manchester City have the resources to get the deal done as well, and they could use more depth in the midfield.

Both clubs could use Hjulmand

Manchester United have not been able to fight for major trophies for a while, and they need top-quality players to compete with the elite clubs. The Denmark International will certainly help them improve.

Meanwhile, Manchester City failed to push for major trophies last season. They struggled in the absence of Rodri, and more depth in that area of the pitch would be ideal.

Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with Hjulmand as well.