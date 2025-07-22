Emi Martinez is a serious target for Man United (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

After finally signing Bryan Mbeumo, Man United have moved on to targeting other positions that need addressed in Ruben Amorim’s squad. One of those is goalkeeper, amid continual doubts about Andre Onana’s ability to command the starting position at Old Trafford.

Onana has made a number of high-profile mistakes since joining Man United two years ago, and it is believed that Amorim’s patience has run thin. A replacement is on the agenda for this summer, and one of their leading targets is Emiliano Martinez.

The World Cup winner has been expected to leave Aston Villa this summer, but for now at least, he is still at Villa Park. However, that could change before the transfer window closes, especially since Man United have now upped their interest.

Man United make failed move to sign Emiliano Martinez

It’s been reported in the last week that Man United have been working on a deal for Martinez, and they have now submitted their opening offer, according to the Daily Mail (via Man Utd News). It was a rather interesting one, as it was a loan bid that Aston Villa received from their Premier League rivals.

Unfortunately for Man United, the offer was swiftly rejected by Aston Villa, who are open to letting their starting goalkeeper leave this summer, but only if a permanent transfer can be negotiated. As such, it is back to the drawing board for those at Old Trafford.

Martinez would be a very dependable signing for Man United, but there is a way to go before a deal is done with Aston Villa. A loan offer is not overly surprising at this stage given the lack of funds, and a number of sales will be needed before a new proposal for the Argentina international can be drawn up.