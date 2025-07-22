Kobbie Mainoo has been linked with leaving Man United (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Man United are looking to sell a number players in the coming weeks, as they aim to raise funds for further signings to be made. The likes of Antony and Alejandro Garnacho are leading candidates to be sold, and another that has been linked with a move away is midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

In recent weeks, it has been revealed that Man United are willing to sell Mainoo this summer, despite him having shown promise during his 72 appearances for the first team. However, the chances of a sale being done are looking increasingly slim.

Kobbie Mainoo to remain at Man United this summer

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that clubs that had been in the race to sign Mainoo have now pulled their interest.

“I’ve always thought they should be keeping Mainoo. If it was down to me, I would be doing everything possible to keep the academy graduates at the club because that is what Man United has been built on over the years. But it has become clear that the club now don’t agree with that way of viewing things. Their stance has been that these players are all for sale if they can make a significant profit from them.

“Mainoo’s situation is a tricky one, because I think everybody was expecting him to go. It seems like the interest in him, whichever clubs that may have been from, has faded because nobody has given any indication that they’d be willing to meet his asking price.

“He’s a very, very talented player, so I expect they’ll be happy to keep him. He hasn’t been massively involved since Amorim came in, so maybe this will be a chance for him to establish himself in the starting XI. I just don’t think the interest is there at the moment, which is good for United as far as I’m concerned.”

On one hand, it makes sense for Mainoo to stay, given the potential he has shown over the last couple of seasons. However, he is not an ideal fit for Ruben Amorim’s system, which will be a worry for both parties. It will be interesting to see how things play out if he does remain at Old Trafford come the end of the summer transfer window.