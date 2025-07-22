Arsenal players in a huddle (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on the capture of the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

They have been trying to sign the 27-year-old striker for a while, and it seems that the saga is now nearing its conclusion.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed on his social media channels that there is a verbal agreement between the two clubs, and the player is set to finalise a move to the north London club. He has been one of the best strikers in the world over the last 12 months, and he scored 54 goals last season.

Gyokeres was heavily linked with Manchester United as well.

🚨❤️🤍 BREAKING: Viktor Gyökeres to Arsenal, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties involved. Sporting accept last bid from Arsenal for €63.5m plus €10m, agent will reduce his commission. Gyökeres will sign five year deal at #AFC. He ONLY wanted Arsenal. 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/qAmrTn7Eax — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2025

Arsenal needed Gyokeres

Arsenal were in desperate need of a quality attacker like him, and he could transform them going forward. Players like Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz failed to score goals consistently last season, and Arsenal needed a clinical finisher in order to win trophies.

They have not been able to win major trophies despite coming close in recent seasons. That final bit of quality in the attack could make all the difference for them next season. It will be interesting to see if the Swedish International can hit the ground running in the Premier League.

He has played for English clubs in the past, and he knows the demands of English football. It will be interesting to see if he can adapt quickly. There is no doubt that he is a top-class player and he has proven himself in Portugal and European competitions. However, the Premier League can be quite challenging.

🚨 VIKTOR GYÖKERES! 🇸🇪 MYLES LEWIS-SKELLY REACTS TO THE HERE WE GO! ✨ 🎥 @Asxdk_98 pic.twitter.com/i2pFvSsg9H — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) July 22, 2025

Myles Lewis-Skelly reacts to Viktor Gyokeres update

Meanwhile, Arsenal prodigy Myles Lewis-Skelly shared a visibly excited reaction on social media to the Gyokeres update from Fabrizio Romano. It is evident that the Arsenal players are very excited to play alongside the Swedish International striker as well. The reaction from the Arsenal player will certainly excite the fans as well. They hope to see their new signing in action soon.

The Arsenal faithful will hope that he can hit the ground running and solve their goal-scoring problems.