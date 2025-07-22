COMO, ITALY – FEBRUARY 07: Randal Kolo Muani of Juventus celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal during the Serie A match between Como 1907 and Juventus at Stadio G. Sinigaglia on February 07, 2025 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

It has been a luckless summer transfer window for Newcastle, but there is plenty of time left for their luck to change. As of yet, they have been unable to sign a striker to compete with Alexander Isak, but a new recruit could soon be in the door.

In recent weeks, Newcastle have missed out on Liam Delap (to Chelsea), Joao Pedro (also to Chelsea) and Hugo Ekitike (to Liverpool). There is a strong desire to sign an upgrade on the recently-departed Callum Wilson, and there is no doubt that they would get that with Randal Kolo Muani.

Newcastle best-placed to complete deal for Randal Kolo Muani

Kolo Muani has been linked with Man United and Aston Villa over the last few weeks, but according to Duncan Castles (via Geordie Boot Boys), Newcastle are the favourites to sign the 26-year-old forward at this stage.

“Unsurprisingly there’s interest from England because there’s been interest from England in Kolo Muani for years. He went to PSG ahead of interest from clubs including Man United. What I’m hearing from the French end is that there’s been enquiries from Man United about his availability, but I don’t think they are as advanced as they are with other clubs.

“Newcastle are involved in this conversation and I think at present it looks like they are the most likely destination for Kolo Muani.”

Kolo Muani recently ended a loan spell at Juventus, and although he has now returned to PSG, the European champions have no plans to retain his services. As such, there is a chance for Newcastle to seal a financially-viable deal, but they will need to move quickly, given that slow movement has caused them to miss out on previous striker targets.