Odsonne Edouard could be on his way out of Crystal Palace during the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old striker has failed to establish himself as an important player for the London club, and it makes sense for them to sell him this summer. He will look to secure a move away from the club and get his career back on track with regular football elsewhere.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and they should look to bring in an upgrade on the French attacker.

Edouard was highly rated during his time at Celtic, and he was expected to develop into a quality player when he joined Crystal Palace. The move has not worked out as planned, and he never quite managed to showcase qualities in the Premier League.

It would be ideal for both parties to go their separate ways. The Eagles had offers to sell the player in January.

Odsonne Edouard likely to leave

“The writing is on the wall for his future at Crystal Palace,” Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider. “He’s got one year left on his contract, he was loaned out to Leicester City last season and that move didn’t really work out for him. “It seems the best thing for both Odsonne Edouard and Crystal Palace will be a parting of the ways this summer. “It doesn’t look likely that Edouard will return to Celtic, though, because Brendan Rodgers is looking at other targets.”

Crystal Palace need an upgrade

It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace can bring in the right additions this summer. They have been overly dependent on Jean Philippe-Mateta for goals. He needs more support in the attack next season.

Crystal Palace managed to win the FA Cup last season, and they will compete in European football. They need more quality on the side.