Manchester United are interested in signing the Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens during the summer window.

The 23-year-old has done quite well for Royal Antwerp, and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club. According to Ben Jacobs, talks are currently ongoing regarding a potential summer move.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done. They are looking to bring in a quality goalkeeper this summer, and they are interested in the Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez as well.

Man United need to replace Andre Onana

Andre Onana has been quite error-prone for Manchester United, and they need to replace him if they are serious about fighting for major trophies. In addition to that, he is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Signing a goalkeeper will be top priority for Manchester United right now, and the 23-year-old Belgian would be a solid long-term acquisition. Lammens has proven his quality with Royal Antwerp, and he has the quality to make the step up to the Premier League as well.

Senne Lammens could fancy Man United move

The opportunity to move to England could be quite exciting for Lammens, and regular football at Manchester United could bring out the best in him. The Red Devils have done well to nurture young players over the years, and they could play a key role in the development of Lammens.

Meanwhile, Onana has been linked with a move away from Manchester United recently. It will be interesting to see if they decide to sell him in the summer. They will need to bring in a quality alternative first.

They have the resources to get a deal for the 23-year-old Belgian and across the line, and it will be interesting to see if they can strike an agreement with Royal Antwerp.