Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur and Matt Wells, Senior Assistant Coach react during pre-season. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) READING, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur and Matt Wells, Senior Assistant Coach react during the pre-season friendly match between Reading and Tottenham Hotspur at Select Car Leasing Stadium on July 19, 2025 in Reading, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign the Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from TBR football, they are hoping to sign in for £20 million, but the German champions are holding out for a fee of around £30 million. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can reach a compromise in the coming weeks.

The Portuguese international has not been able to establish himself as a player for the German champions, and leaving the club would be ideal for him. Bayern Munich will look to recoup some money from his departure and invest in the playing squad as well.

Tottenham need Palhinha

Meanwhile, Tottenham need more physicality and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and the former Fulham star would be the ideal acquisition. He has shown his ability in the Premier League in the past, and he could make an instant impact at the London club. The reported price seems reasonable for a player of his quality and experience.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Palhinha has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Joao Palhinha needs a fresh start

The midfielder is at the peak of his career, and he needs to play regularly. Sitting on the bench at the German club will not benefit him. Tottenham are an attractive destination, and they will be able to offer him Champions League football as well.

With the difference in valuation between the two clubs not substantial, it is fair to assume that an agreement could be reached in the coming weeks.

The midfielder has been labelled as a “fantastic” player by former Tottenham star Harry Kane. There is no doubt that he has the quality to play for a big club like Tottenham, even though the move to the German club has not worked out for him.