Graham Potter, Manager of West Ham United, looks on. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

West Ham United are interested in signing the Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker Georgiy Sudakov during the summer transfer window.

That 22-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well. West Ham wanted Sudakov in January.

Georgiy Sudakov is a tremendous talent

The Ukrainian attacking midfielder scored 15 goals and picked up six assists last season, and he could prove to be an excellent long-term acquisition for the Hammers. The 22-year-old is a young talent with a bright future, and regular football in the Premier League could bring out the best in him.

It is no secret that West Ham need more creativity and cutting edge in the final third. They have already sold Mohammed Kudus earlier this summer, and players like Lucas Paqueta could be on their way out of the club as well.

West Ham will have to add more goals and creativity in the final third. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian will be tempted to move to the Premier League. If he manages to impress with the London club, he might get opportunities to play for a bigger club in future.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can secure an agreement with his club. They are prepared to pay around £30 million in order to get the deal done, as per Alan Nixon.

Can West Ham get the deal done?

Shakhtar rate him highly, and they will look to recoup as much as possible for his departure. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. If West Ham can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a masterstroke in the long term.

The technically gifted midfielder has attributes to succeed in the Premier League, and he could establish himself as a reliable performer in the top flight next season. He has been described as an “exceptionally talented footballer” in the past.