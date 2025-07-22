Wolves manager Vitor Pereira applauds the fans (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Wolves are hoping to sign a quality right back this summer after the departure of Nelson Semedo.

The defender has left the club after refusing to sign a new deal with them. Signing a quality right back is now a priority for Wolves, and it will be interesting to see who they end up with. On the other hand, Semedo is still a free agent looking to secure a move this summer, as per Football Insider.

He was an important player for Wolves, and the 31-year-old was their captain. It will be interesting to see if they can replace him properly. Wolves had a disappointing season last year, and they barely survived in the Premier League. They will be hoping to do better in the upcoming campaign, and they need quality players at their disposal. They were quite vulnerable defensively last time out, and they need to bring in quality defenders.

A reliable right back will not only help them improve defensively, but he will also contribute going forward. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Wolves will have to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window if they want to do well next season. They will look to survive in the Premier League, and they need better players for that to happen.

The newly promoted clubs have been quite active in the market, and they are looking to improve their squad significantly. Wolves will have to stay in touch with their rivals when it comes to quality and depth on the side as well.

On the other hand, Semedo will look to join an ambitious club this summer. He has shown his ability in the Premier League with Wolves, and the 31-year-old could prove to be a very useful acquisition for most teams on a free transfer.