Exclusive: Arsenal “are looking” at three potential attacking signings, says expert

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking at three potential attacking players as transfer targets – Rodrygo Goes, Eberechi Eze, and Anthony Gordon.

That’s according to Gunners expert and journalist Charles Watts in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Arsenal have had a busy summer so far, bringing in Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Meanwhile, they’re also on the verge of agreeing a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to the Athletic, and Watts expects there could be more new names to watch out for.

It seems likely that Arsenal will pursue a left-sided attacker such as Rodrygo, Eze or Gordon, according to Watts.

Charles Watts on potential Arsenal transfer targets in attack

Discussing what we could expect next from Arsenal, Watts named some players he’s aware of the north London giants looking at.

“I do still feel like there is scope to bring in one more new addition before the window closes, however. There is still a long time left in the market and it wouldn’t shock me if Arsenal still look to do something,” Watts said.

“We know they are looking at options for that left-sided attacking role, with Eberechi Eze, Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon believed to be of interest.

“Whether Nwaneri’s new deal puts a stop to that I’m not sure, but I really don’t believe it should.”

How do Rodrygo, Eze and Gordon compare?

See below for an interesting graphic looking at the states of Rodrygo, Eze and Gordon last season…

All three are clearly fine players, but they’d perhaps offer different qualities to this Arsenal team.

Gordon is the most out-and-out wide-player, perhaps giving Arsenal the best options for a dribbler and crosser of the ball.

Rodrygo, meanwhile, can also operate up front, while there might also be a case for using Eze more centrally to get the best out of him.