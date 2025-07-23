Arsenal column: Gunners aim to get Gyokeres involved ASAP, major transfer victory vs Chelsea, & more

Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, and Ethan Nwaneri (Photo by George Wood, Gualter Fatia, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal now hope to have Viktor Gyokeres involved as soon as possible

We are finally reaching the end of the Viktor Gyokeres saga.

Arsenal and Sporting are now in agreement over the exact terms of the deal, with Arsenal set to pay €63.5 million and a further €10m in add-ons for the Sweden striker.

That agreement had been in place for a while between the two clubs, with the sticking point centred round how exactly those add-ons would be reached.

A compromise was finally agreed on Tuesday, with Gyokeres expected to soon undergo a medical before completing his move to Arsenal.

There have been suggestions that medical will take place in Singapore where Arsenal are currently based for their pre-season tour of Asia.

I’m unable to confirm whether that is correct at this stage, but I know the club have been putting plans in place to ensure Gyokeres could join up with the squad as quickly as possible if an agreement was reached with Sporting.

They were always hopeful he would be able to play some part in the tour and have been preparing for this exact eventuality, so I’m fully expecting him to link up with the squad before they fly home.

He obviously won’t feature against Milan in Arsenal’s first game and the Newcastle match on Sunday could be a push. But I’ve been told Arsenal have always hoped he could be available for the Hong Kong part of the tour and that does feel realistic at this stage.

It will obviously be a huge boost for the club to get this deal over the line.

It’s taken longer than expected, there’s no doubt about that. Mikel Arteta would certainly have liked to have Gyokeres in for the start of pre-season.

But it’s obviously been a complicated deal to get done and negotiations have not been easy.

So providing there are no dramatic late hiccups, getting this signing over the line will be a big boost to the club at what is still a relatively early stage of the summer.

Getting a striker in has been the big priority. It’s the deal that everyone has been waiting for.

So to get it done is massive and Arteta will hope Gyokeres can now settle in quickly and hit the ground running ahead of that opening Premier League fixture at Old Trafford.

Alexander Isak never looked realistic for Arsenal, but what about Liverpool?

There was a lot of talk amongst Arsenal fans about Alexander Isak when news emerged of Liverpool officially contacting Newcastle about the striker.

We know Isak has always been at the top of Mikel Arteta’s list. If he could have clicked his fingers this summer and made a striker appear in front of him, it would have been the Newcastle striker.

But the fact is that was not a deal that was ever going to be realistic for Arsenal. They knew that so there was no point wasting time exploring it.

Given the amount of additions they wanted to make, they just did not have the capability of putting down the sort of number that would have made Newcastle even contemplate selling.

Whether Liverpool can remains to be seen. You would think not, given the money they have spent on Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, but the way the champions are spending at the moment you wouldn’t rule it out.

But Arsenal just weren’t ever going to be in the running for Isak this summer.

Maybe they would have had a slight chance had Newcastle failed to qualify for the Champions League, but even then it would have been doubtful.

The finances involved were just too big. Spending that amount on just one player would have made it extremely difficult to bolster the other areas in the squad that needed filling.

Ethan Nwaneri has signed a new contract after some false claims were made

The good news keeps on coming for Arsenal with Ethan Nwaneri putting pen to paper on a new contract.

While the imminent arrival of Viktor Gyokeres is grabbing the headlines, Nwaneri committing his long-term future to the club is just as important in my opinion.

Arsenal were always quite calm about Nwaneri’s situation, but with just a year remaining of his old deal it was an issue that needed resolving.

Chelsea were interested, just as they were before Nwaneri signed his first professional contract with the club in March, 2024.

Back then it really did look like Nwaneri would leave. In fact there were plenty of people at Arsenal who believed his decision had been made and that he would be going.

But he opted to stay and reject the advances of both Chelsea and Manchester City, who had been offering big money in an attempt to lure him away.

Things never got that close this time around. While there may have been strong interest, Nwaneri’s preference was always to stay at Arsenal and the club were always confident he would stay.

There were some suggestions of him making demands over playing time, but that has been categorically denied. It just wasn’t the case.

He played a lot of games last season, more than anyone would have expected and he’ll get more opportunities this time around, probably in a more central role.

And that’s a really exciting prospect for Arsenal fans.

Arsenal will now focus on player sales, but might not be done with new signings just yet

Once the Gyokeres deal is confirmed I think Arsenal’s attention in the market will shift towards trying to move some players on.

The squad does look a bit bulky now, with a few players clearly going to be struggling for minutes next season.

So Arsenal will look to try and get some outgoings sorted, potentially for players like Fabio Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Reiss Nelson and maybe Oleksandr Zinchenko.

I do still feel like there is scope to bring in one more new addition before the window closes, however. There is still a long time left in the market and it wouldn’t shock me if Arsenal still look to do something.

We know they are looking at options for that left-sided attacking role, with Eberechi Eze, Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon believed to be of interest.

Whether Nwaneri’s new deal puts a stop to that I’m not sure, but I really don’t believe it should.

Nwaneri is much more of a right sided-option, whether that be on the wing or in the more central role that Martin Odegaard usually operates.

So there is space for a new left-sided option in my view and I really do think that this squad needs a new arrival over there.

I think Madueke is a genuine option to play wide left at times, so I’m not of the view that it has to be an out and out winger, given Gabriel Martinelli is still around, as is Leandro Trossard.

I think someone like Eze, who can play out wide if needed, but can also add another creative option to the central areas would be perfect.

If Arsenal could get him, it would absolutely be the cherry on the top of what has already been a very good window.