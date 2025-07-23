(Photos by Carl Recine and Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have reportedly made an offer to sign a Brazilian midfielder who comes with a ringing endorsement from one of the most high-profile strikers in world football.

It’s been a rather sedate transfer window for Unai Emery’s side so far, with the only newcomers being Yasin Ozcan, Marco Bizot, Modou Keba Cisse and Zepiqueno Redmond (the latter arriving on a free transfer).

The Midlands club have had to take drastic measures this summer to ensure compliance with PSR regulations, controversially selling its women’s team a few weeks ago, although they could now have greater leeway to strengthen their squad before the late August deadline (hence their links with the likes of Mika Biereth and Alejandro Garnacho).

Aston Villa submit offer for Gabriel Sara

According to Turkish outlet Fotospor, Aston Villa have tabled an offer for Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara, who’s also being pursued by Leeds.

While Emery’s side are ‘testing the waters’ for the 26-year-old, the Istanbul outfit continue to insist that he isn’t for sale, although that stance might change if an ‘incredible’ proposal were to come their way.

Sara would give Aston Villa a wonderfully versatile option

Sara’s name will be familiar to English football fans from his time at Norwich, where he netted 21 goals across two seasons before joining Galatasaray last year.

The Brazilian earned glowing praise from teammate Victor Osimhen after setting up the prolific Nigerian for the winning goal in a derby clash against Besiktas in October, with the latter subsequently hailing the midfielder as a ‘proper baller‘ on Instagram.

As per FBref, he ranked highly among positional peers for a number of underlying performance metrics in Europe’s main leagues and the Champions League in 2024/25, featuring inside the top 10% with his match averages for shots (2.43), shot-creating actions (5.1), progressive passes and carries (7.64 and 2.66 respectively) and successful take-ons (1.27).

Although Aston Villa are currently well-stocked in midfield, Sara would provide Emery with a wonderfully versatile option who can play as 6, 8 or 10 and also be deployed out wide, even as a full-back if necessitated (Transfermarkt).

It’s unclear as to exactly how big of an offer the Villans would need to put in if they’re to turn Galatasaray’s heads, but the pursuit of the Brazilian midfielder could be one to watch over the coming days and weeks.