(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Burnley could yet throw a spanner in the works for Leeds’ reported plans to land one striker on a free transfer this summer.

Having both returned to the Premier League for this season, the two clubs are in the process of assembling squads that they hope will be strong enough to break the alarming cycle of promoted sides dropping straight back down to the Championship.

The Clarets have already pulled off one particularly high-profile signing in the current transfer window by landing ex-Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker, and they have eyes on another experienced name who’s done the rounds in the English top flight for many seasons.

Burnley could scupper Leeds move for Callum Wilson

According to The Telegraph, Burnley are keen on signing Callum Wilson, who’s now a free agent after leaving Newcastle earlier this month, with Scott Parker’s side also targeting the likes of Jamie Vardy and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Earlier this week, it emerged that the 33-year-old is eyeing a possible move to Leeds and would even be open to joining the Whites on a pay-as-you-play deal.

Could Burnley viably make a move for Wilson this summer?

A scorer of 88 goals in 239 Premier League appearances, Wilson would definitely give the Clarets a proven top-flight target man if they can hijack Leeds’ efforts to sign him, and such experience could be vital at Turf Moor in the season ahead.

Eddie Howe – who managed him at both Newcastle and Bournemouth – has described him as a striker who’s ‘very serious about his profession’ but also carried an ‘infectious personality’ off the pitch, qualities which could be priceless in Burnley’s dressing room.

The nine-cap England international was being paid £46,000 per week at St James’ Park last term, according to Capology. That’s more than any of Parker’s current squad, but not so much that it’d be unfeasible for the Lancashire outfit.

However, for all of Wilson’s proven Premier League know-how, one obvious red flag is his frightening injury record. As per Transfermarkt, he’s had 11 separate absences in the past four years, amounting to 94 games missed.

Almost 30 of those were last season alone, and his goalscoring talents won’t be of much use if he can’t be relied upon to stay fit.

That presents the Burnley powerbrokers with a dilemma as to how seriously they should pursue the former Newcastle marksman this summer, amid the simultaneous interest from Leeds.