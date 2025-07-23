Sources: Chelsea star could seal transfer away for £30m, six clubs interested

Tosin Adarabioyo celebrates with Reece James (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Chelsea could be open to selling Tosin Adarabioyo this summer if they receive offers in the region of £30m, with plenty of clubs interested in signing the 27-year-old.

Adarabioyo only joined Chelsea last summer, arriving on a free transfer from Fulham, but sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that his future is already in some doubt.

Having consulted multiple well-connected figures in the industry, CaughtOffside understands that Adarabioyo could leave for around £30m this summer, with Newcastle United, West Ham United and Crystal Palace among his suitors.

The former England youth international also has interest from abroad in the form of Napoli, AC Milan and Monaco.

Tosin Adarabioyo could be used by Chelsea in swap deal

As well as that, CaughtOffside also reported yesterday that Chelsea could be open to using Adarabioyo in a swap deal with Aston Villa for Morgan Rogers.

It remains to be seen how likely such a deal would be, but CFC are clearly open to letting Adarabioyo go, and that has sparked interest from other clubs.

Even if the former Fulham man has performed well at Stamford Bridge, it could be smart business by the Blues to cash in on him now while they have the chance to make a big profit on a player they signed for free.

And if he could be used as part of a deal for a talent like Villa star Rogers, that would also surely have to be seen as a big win for Chelsea.

More Chelsea sales likely this summer

Adarabioyo could leave Chelsea, and he probably won’t be the only one.

CaughtOffside understands that other big names like Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Carney Chukwuemeka could also be offloaded.

Chelsea have brought in some exciting new additions like Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens and Liam Delap this summer, but it will be key for the west London giants to balance the books as well.