Chelsea “advancing” on beating Arsenal to €60m transfer, “want to be fast” according to Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea are reportedly advancing on personal terms with RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons and want to be fast on this deal.

That’s according to the latest update from journalist Fabrizio Romano, with the Blues strongly stepping up their pursuit of Simons.

Last week, CaughtOffside were informed of Simons’ agents holding initial talks with Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Since then, it seems Chelsea have done their best to move into the most advanced position, even if nothing has been fully agreed just yet.

See below for the latest details on this exciting Chelsea transfer saga from Romano’s official X account…

?? Understand Chelsea are advancing in talks with Xavi Simons on personal terms! Xavi, keen on the move and open to joining Chelsea… direct talks in progress to agree contract details and terms. Chelsea want to be fast ahead of club to club talks with Leipzig. pic.twitter.com/4XhH6gzeOL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2025

Xavi Simons to Chelsea over Arsenal?

It looks like Chelsea have simply been faster than Arsenal here, which will no doubt frustrate Gunners supporters.

CaughtOffside were previously told that Arsenal were in the race for the Netherlands international, whose asking price could be as low as €60m.

That’s a pretty generous fee for such a talented young player who could clearly give Mikel Arteta an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

What can Xavi Simons bring to Chelsea?

It now seems CFC are going to get their hands on another superb young talent in attack.

The west London giants have already brought in Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens so far this summer, while Estevao Willian will also link up with Enzo Maresca’s squad after a deal was done with Palmeiras last year.

It remains to be seen how Simons could fit in, but Chelsea will perhaps make further sales in that area of the pitch after Noni Madueke’s departure and the end of Jadon Sancho’s loan.