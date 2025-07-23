“Almost guaranteed” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on long-running Chelsea transfer saga

Christopher Nkunku is subbed on for Chelsea (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Christopher Nkunku’s Chelsea future as the French forward looks almost certain to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

It’s been a difficult few years at Chelsea for Nkunku, who initially struggled with injuries, and who has since failed to get back to anything like his best form.

The 27-year-old now looks to have completely fallen out of favour under Enzo Maresca, and Romano seems very confident that he’ll be leaving the Blues this summer.

See below for Romano’s latest update on Nkunku on X, with the journalist stating that Chelsea have been open to selling the player since January…

??? Christopher Nkunku’s exit from Chelsea this summer remains almost guaranteed. Nkunku wants to play more with several top clubs keen in the background; Chelsea are open to selling him since January. More contacts will follow soon. ? pic.twitter.com/FEB3aYyNKb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2025

Romano posted: “Christopher Nkunku’s exit from Chelsea this summer remains almost guaranteed. Nkunku wants to play more with several top clubs keen in the background; Chelsea are open to selling him since January. More contacts will follow soon.”

Christopher Nkunku wants to play more after difficult Chelsea spell

Unsurprisingly, it seems Nkunku himself is keen on a move away as he wants to get more playing time.

The former RB Leipzig man has previously shown that he can be a top performer, so one imagines there’ll be some big clubs tempted to take a chance on him.

Even if Nkunku no longer looks good enough for a key role at Chelsea, it seems likely that it’s not too late yet for the player to turn his career around.

Chelsea could offload Nkunku and numerous others

Nkunku seems likely to be one of many CFC stars who could be shown the door this summer.

CaughtOffside understands that Tosin Adarabioyo is on the market if the right offers come in, while others like Joao Felix, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka are also names to watch.

Chelsea fans will be disappointed that things didn’t work out better with Nkunku, but it’s now surely time for both parties to go their separate ways.