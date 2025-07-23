Expert confirms Arsenal star snubbed strong transfer interest from PL rivals

Ethan Nwaneri and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Dan Mullan, Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal expert Charles Watts has confirmed that Chelsea seemed to have a strong interest in signing Gunners wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column, Watts has made it clear that Nwaneri is now signing a new deal to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Chelsea had an interest in the past and were there again this year, though on this occasion it never seemed particularly likely that Nwaneri would make the move to Stamford Bridge.

The England Under-21 international also seemingly didn’t have any demands about playing time when discussing his new deal with Arsenal.

Charles Watts reveals the truth about Ethan Nwaneri transfer interest and playing time assurances

Discussing the Nwaneri saga, and busting some of the myths about it, Watts said: “The good news keeps on coming for Arsenal with Ethan Nwaneri putting pen to paper on a new contract.

“While the imminent arrival of Viktor Gyokeres is grabbing the headlines, Nwaneri committing his long-term future to the club is just as important in my opinion.

“Arsenal were always quite calm about Nwaneri’s situation, but with just a year remaining of his old deal it was an issue that needed resolving.

“Chelsea were interested, just as they were before Nwaneri signed his first professional contract with the club in March, 2024.

“Back then it really did look like Nwaneri would leave. In fact there were plenty of people at Arsenal who believed his decision had been made and that he would be going.

“But he opted to stay and reject the advances of both Chelsea and Manchester City, who had been offering big money in an attempt to lure him away.

“Things never got that close this time around. While there may have been strong interest, Nwaneri’s preference was always to stay at Arsenal and the club were always confident he would stay.

“There were some suggestions of him making demands over playing time, but that has been categorically denied. It just wasn’t the case.”

Arsenal fans will be delighted to have this saga settled, as it would have been unthinkable for them to lose someone who looks like a generational talent to rivals Chelsea.