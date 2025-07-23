Sources: Club plan approach to sign Liverpool star on loan with buy option

Federico Chiesa in action for Liverpool against Preston (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Atalanta are showing a strong interest in a potential transfer deal for Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Chiesa has struggled for playing time since his move to Anfield last summer, and it now looks like he could make a speedy return to Italy.

Napoli had an interest in Chiesa earlier this summer, while AC Milan have also been monitoring his situation.

Now, however, sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Atalanta are stepping up their interest in the 27-year-old.

One source told us: “Chiesa has not been included in Arne Slot’s pre-season training camp, a sign that Liverpool want to part ways with him as soon as possible.”

The source added: “Atalanta are interested and are preparing to discuss an initial loan.”

Federico Chiesa to leave Liverpool for Atalanta?

These claims were confirmed by other sources, who added that Atalanta would likely include a purchase option in any loan deal, with the plan then being to offer the player a three-year contract.

Napoli’s interest has not entirely gone away, some sources stressed, but it seems their pursuit has cooled for the time being.

Atalanta now seem to be showing the most concrete interest, with the club perhaps preparing to bring in someone of Chiesa’s profile to replace Ademola Lookman as he’s targeted by Inter Milan.

Can Chiesa revive his career in Serie A?

Chiesa shone during his spell at Juventus in the past, even if injuries hampered the end of his time there.

Even if things haven’t worked out for the Italy international in the Premier League, it could make sense for him to try reviving his career with a move back to Serie A.

Atalanta look to be doing their best to make it happen, and one imagines it will still be worth keeping an eye on the likes of Napoli and Milan as well in the days and weeks ahead.