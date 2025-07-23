Real Madrid block Sunderland’s attempted “irresistible” transfer move for €30m attacker

Gonzalo Garcia in action for Real Madrid against PSG (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have reportedly moved to try and block Gonzalo Garcia from completing a transfer to Sunderland this summer.

Recent reports suggested that the newly-promoted Premier League side were going all out to tempt Real Madrid into selling Garcia.

The Spanish starlet shone at the Club World Cup for Los Blancos, though there remains plenty of competition for a place at the Bernabeu.

Garcia is thought to be valued at around €30m, and SI.com have reported on Madrid seemingly pushing against selling the 21-year-old.

Gonzalo Garcia to Sunderland transfer could be blocked

Sunderland now seemingly look unlikely to sign Garcia as he could be given more of a key role in Xabi Alonso’s side in the season ahead.

That’s undoubtedly a big blow for Sunderland, who will be desperate to put together as strong a squad as possible for their upcoming Premier League campaign.

The Black Cats are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen, and Garcia would be another fine signing.

However, it now looks like it’s going to be impossible for Sunderland to convince Real to let the player go, despite their best efforts.

It remains to be seen if Sunderland can now find a decent alternative, but they’ll need to continue to show ambition in this transfer window if they are to survive in the Premier League.

All three newly-promoted teams went straight back down last term, so there’ll be big pressure on this year’s three promoted sides to show they have what it takes to stay in the division.