Leicester City are reportedly in discussions for one goalkeeper who ‘may be available’ for transfer this summer.

Mads Hermansen – who was first-choice for the bulk of last season – has been linked with a poetntial move to West Ham, which could leave the Foxes needing to bring in a replacement between the sticks as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Ironically, one man who was promoted from the division a few months ago is seemingly now on the radar at the King Power Stadium.

Leeds discussing possible move for Illan Meslier

Speaking on The Window for talkSPORT, Ben Jacobs named two goalkeepers that Leicester are considering as potential signings.

The journalist claimed that Martí Cifuentes’ side are ‘advancing’ on a free transfer for veteran stopper Asmir Begovic and have also ‘discussed’ a possible move for Illan Meslier, who ‘may be available’ from Leeds after a season in which he ‘didn’t finish strongly’.

Could Leicester trust Meslier after up-and-down season?

The Frenchman has been promoted twice from the Championship with the Whites, but is he a prime candidate to repeat that feat with the Foxes, should he move to the East Midlands?

Teammate Joel Piroe hailed the 25-year-old as ‘outstanding‘ last term when he was at his best, and the goalkeeper also pulled off some tremendous saves in Leeds’ draw against Manchester United in a pre-season friendly in recent days.

However, Meslier was often in the spotlight for the wrong reasons over the past few months after a series of horrendous errors (including one viral shocker against Sunderland) and ultimately lost his place in the starting XI to Karl Darlow.

Hermansen was one of the few Leicester players who enhanced his reputation during a nightmarish 2024/25 season for the club, and Foxes fans may fear that the enigmatic Whites stopper would be a downgrade on the Dane.

Such are the pitfalls of relegation from the Premier League, but at least the Leeds netminder has previous for helping teams to get back into the top flight.